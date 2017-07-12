Groups sue to block release of Indiana voter data

Related Coverage AP sources: Trump to launch panel to investigate voter fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two advocacy groups are suing to block the release of Indiana voter data requested by President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Lake County Court by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Indiana.

They argue state law prohibits Secretary of State Connie Lawson from releasing voter information to a third-party, if that third-party plans to release that information to someone else.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Koback, the co-chair of Trump’s voter fraud commission, is requesting detailed voter data from all 50 states. Kobach says in his request, which has drawn backlash from Republicans and Democrats alike, that he plans to release the data publicly, which the groups argue would violate state law.

Lawson’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

