Fort Wayne Champs ready to show skills at TBT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row former Mad Ants are teaming up to prove they’re the best on the basketball court and boost their bank accounts.

The Basketball Tournament, or the “TBT” for short, is a 5-on-5 single elimination basketball tournament that has drawn interest from a number of professional players over the years. This year’s winner gets $2 million with the title game airing at 7 p.m. August 3 on ESPN.

Per the TBT’s website, the Fort Wayne Champs roster includes “Mr. Mad Ant” Ron Howard along with former Ants Sadiel Rojas, Anthony Harris, and Will Frisby. Additionally, Stephan Hicks, Adam Woodbury, Jordan Loyd, Trey McKinney-Jones and Travis Leslie played for the Mad Ants this past season.

Former Ant Rod Wilmont and former Saint Francis player Kevin Bloom are listed at coaches with Garrett Martz as general manager.

One of 64 teams in the TBT, The Fort Wayne Champs open play in the Midwest Regional July 15 against the Peoria All-Stars. The Fort Wayne Champs are seeded sixth in the regional while Peoria is 11th. The game will be played at Bradley University in Illinois at 6:45 p.m. Eastern.

Known as the Ants Alumni in 2015, this group made it to the TBT semi-finals in New York before falling to Team 23. Last season they were eliminated in the first round by the Canton Bulldogs.