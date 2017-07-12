Former Indiana lawmaker to head up alcohol commission

INDIANAPOLIS(AP) — A former Indiana lawmaker has been appointed to lead a commission that will examine the state’s Prohibition-era alcohol laws.

Former state Sen. Beverly Gard was announced on Tuesday to lead the Alcohol Code Revision Commission, which was established by the General Assembly’s Legislative Council.

Indiana’s antiquated booze laws became a hot-button issue during this year’s legislative session after a convenience store owner devised a way to sell carryout cold beer.

Since then lawmakers have pledged to re-examine that prohibition, as well as the state’s ban on Sunday alcohol sales.

Gard retired from the state Senate in 2012 after 24 years. During her time in the Legislature, she chaired the Senate Committee on Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Governmental and Regulatory Affairs.