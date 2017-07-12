Detained Iranian researcher sent back home

BOSTON (AP) — An Iranian cancer researcher who was detained at Boston’s Logan International Airport has been sent back to his home country.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokeswoman Stephanie Malin says Mohsen Dehnavi and his family were put on a return flight shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Dehnavi was to have started work at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The hospital says he was prevented from entering the country with his wife and three young children despite holding a J-1 visa for visiting scholars. They arrived at the airport Monday.

Malin says the family’s detention was for “reasons unrelated” to President Donald Trump’s executive order on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries. She says the stop was based on information discovered during the agency’s review.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.