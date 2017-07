FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crowds gathered to cheer on their favorite team for the annual Three Rivers Festival Bed Races Wednesday night.

Five person teams sprinted down Main Street while pushing their decorated beds.

The teams were judged in two categories- speed and creativity.

The fastest bed on wheels this year was DeBrand’s Chocolate.

The event raised $17,800 for the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne’s Beds4Kids Program.

The program provides beds for kids in need.