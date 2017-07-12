Bicycle tour for fallen officers rides into Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An annual cross-state bicycle tour to support fallen officers and their families reached Fort Wayne.

The “C.O.P.S. Riding for Survivors” bicycle tour rode through Fort Wayne on Wednesday, with a stop for lunch at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial at 1001 N. Wells St.

The bicycle tour is made up of police officers and civilian friends of law enforcement, who ride to raise money and awareness for officers who have been killed in the line of duty and their survivors. A local retired Allen County Officer and his daughter are among the riders.

The 13-day ride began Monday and will reach every corner of the state.

Photos: C.O.P.S. Riding for Survivors

The "C.O.P.S. Riding for Survivors" bicycle tour stopped at the Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Wednesday’s lunch was provided by the Fraternal Order of Police, Wayne Lodge No. 14, the Vandeveer family, Ziffles Food Truck, the Parkview Health Police Department and Meyers and Hayden Insurance.