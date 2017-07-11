Want free Chick-fil-A? Dress like a cow today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Want free food from Chick-fil-A? You just have to dress up as a cow.

Seriously.

Chick-fil-A is offering a free entrée Tuesday to anyone dressed in “cow attire” to celebrate its 13th annual “Cow Appreciation Day.” The dress can be a full costume or a cow-themed accessory, the fried-chicken chain explained.

Children in “udderly crazy” attire earn a free kid’s meal.

“Cow Appreciation Day” lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday at each Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Chick-fil-A said it gave away more than 1.6 million free entrées to cow-dressed customers last year.