Tribal casino in Indiana looks toward filling 1,200 jobs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Four job fairs are being planned for positions at the tribal casino that’s under construction in northern Indiana.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians expects to have about 1,200 positions at the casino in South Bend when it opens early next year.

The job fairs are July 22 and Sept. 9 at Jackson Middle School in South Bend, with the others Aug. 5 at Four Winds Field and Oct. 3 at Century Center.

The South Bend Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2v4vpFF ) Pokagon spokeswoman Paige Risser wouldn’t disclose pay ranges for the jobs, saying only that they’ll be “market competitive.” Risser said she couldn’t yet specify an opening date for the casino.

The Pokagon Band currently has Four Winds casinos at three southwestern Michigan locations, with its largest in New Buffalo.

