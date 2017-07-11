Tire blows, flips pickup; driver OK

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver was treated for minor injuries after a tire blew on his pickup early Friday, sending it onto its top off the roadway.

Police and medics were called around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 3260 N. S.R. 827 in Steuben County on a report of a vehicle crash. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup off the roadway, on its top, with its driver – 23-year-old Brandon Robinson of Fremont – standing beside it.

Robinson told police he was headed southbound on S.R. 827 when his left rear tire blew. According to police, the Ranger veered off the roadway and flipped into a utility pole.

Robinson was treated for minor injuries by medics and released.

Police said Robinson was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.