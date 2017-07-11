Swanigan racks up another double double in Vegas Summer League play

LAS VEGAS (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan tallied his second double double in just his third game of play for the Portland Trail Blazers in Vegas Summer League action on Tuesday.

Swanigan racked up 19 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes against the Spurs. Biggie and the Blazers lost 99-85.

Swanigan recorded a double double in his first pro game Saturday night with 16 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes in a win over the Jazz.

In his second Summer League game Swanigan tallied 12 points and 7 rebounds in a loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

Swanigan was drafted by the Blazers with the 26th pick in the first round of last month’s NBA Draft.