South Bend doesn’t receive grant to remove lead from homes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city won’t receive a multi-million dollar grant to remove lead from homes in the area, despite some children being lead-poisoned.

Chuck McMannis directs the lead program at the South Bend Housing Authority. He tells the South Bend Tribune that no Indiana communities were awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Control program.

State data shows an unusually high number of children in South Bend had high levels of lead in their blood between 2005 and 2015.

HUD senior advisor Warren Friedman says other applicants indicated they had stronger plans on how to approach the problem.

The state has received a $3 million grant from a different HUD program to reduce lead. The money will be divided between six Indiana communities.

