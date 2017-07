FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A kitchen fire damaged a south-side apartment Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the Fairfield Court Apartments building in the 300 block of E. Hoover Drive around 10:15 p.m.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was inside the apartment at the time and was able to evacuate without any injuries.

A cat was rescued by firefighters.

There was moderate smoke, moderate water and minor fire damage done to the building.