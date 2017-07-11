Official: 16 bodies found in Marine plane crash

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Officials have updated the death toll to 16 people in a Marine Corps plane crash in rural Mississippi.

Leflore County Emergency Management Director Fred Randle told local media late Monday that 16 bodies were recovered after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Randle says the cause of the crash wasn’t known Monday night.

The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but hasn’t said where the flight originated or where it was going.

The plane crashed about 4 p.m. and Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that the search for bodies continued after dark over a debris field that stretched for miles.

