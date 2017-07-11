Northwood post office condemned amid sewage backups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The U.S. Post Office in the Northwood Plaza has been condemned as a result of ongoing sewage backups in the basement of the building.

NewsChannel 15 has confirmed that the Allen County Building Department has condemned the Northwood Station post office at 6041 Stellhorn Road near Maplecrest Road. The Fort Wayne-Allen Department of Health said earlier Tuesday that it was “actively working” with leaders at the post office after sewage was discovered in the basement of the building.

On June 30, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health issued an “Order to Abate or Vacate” to the post office after a sewage backup was found in the basement of the facility. The basement is not open to the public.

The post office was given until July 20 to get the issue fixed and cleaned up.

On Monday, though, inspectors went to the post office and did not find any sewage and everything appeared to be in good working order, the health department said.

Another sewage related complaint was received Tuesday, though, and inspectors returned to find sewage backed up in the basement area, according to the health department.

The Building Department was working with the health department to assess the situation. Around 4:15 p.m., NewsChannel 15 learned the building had been condemned. The building department said it sent its Assistant Building Commissioner and an inspector to the site Tuesday afternoon.

“Whenever we receive a complaint, we always assess each situation,” said FW/AC Department of Health Communications Director Megan Tinkel. “Rest assured we have closed off entrances to the basement so no one can access that area. Health risks are currently being assessed.”

It’s not clear when the post office will reopen. Officials have not said when or how mail would be delivered or how residents could pick up mail.