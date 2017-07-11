National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down July 10

Syracuse, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Service Northern Indiana office confirms tornadoes touched down in northern Indiana Monday night. A damage survey team was sent out early Tuesday morning to Cass County. They determined an EF-1 tornado touched down on the Cass/Carroll County line about 8 miles south of Logansport. That tornado lifted and destroyed an RV and caused minor roof damage to a few barns and homes in the area.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down in Miami County nearly 4 miles northeast of Denver. It send 2 miles southwest of Roann, very near the Miami/Wabash County line. This tornado destroyed a pole barn along N CR 600 E.

