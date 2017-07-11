Mayor Henry lobbies for income tax increase prior to vote by council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry took to Twitter Tuesday to voice his support for a proposed increase to the local income tax that is expected to be voted on by city council.

The increase would help fund future riverfront development and improvements to neighborhood sidewalks and alleys.

Tonight, City Council members will vote on the proposal to adjust the local income tax. — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) July 11, 2017

A vote in favor of this plan would be a critical win for our entire community for generations to come. — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) July 11, 2017

The original proposed ordinance called for a .15 percent increase which would generate an estimated $9.6 million per year. A household with an income of $49,000 would pay just under $6 more per month or about $70 per year.

Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting starts at 5:30 and a public hearing will take place before a vote on the proposal by members.

NewsChannel 15’s Kelly Roberts will be at the meeting to provide details on wane.com and on NewsChannel 15 Nightcast at 11 p.m.