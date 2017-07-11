Council passes local income tax increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Council members voted 6-3 Tuesday night to approve an increase in the local income tax.

The proposed increase had been .15 percent, but was amended to .13 just before the vote.

The money will be used to fund riverfront development and pay for sidewalk and alleyway repairs.

Mayor Tom Henry released this statement following the vote:

Tonight’s vote by a majority of City Council members to adjust the local income tax to fund future phases of riverfront development and invest in neighborhood sidewalks and alleys is a win for our entire community.

It’s a next step to help ensure we continue to experience momentum with a thriving downtown, strong neighborhoods and a positive business climate with job growth and expansion projects as a point of destination city.

I applaud Councilmen Crawford, Didier, Freistroffer, Hines, Paddock and Barranda for demonstrating leadership in supporting a plan that will enhance our ability to move Fort Wayne forward in the right direction.