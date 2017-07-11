Cooking Channel show to feature Junk Food Alley eats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Eats and treats from Junk Food Alley are going big time.

The Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’ show will bring host Noah Cappe to Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival Wednesday and Thursday to sample select dishes from Junk Food Alley vendors. The show features eats from carnivals, fairs and festivals from around the country.

In Fort Wayne, Cappe will taste an award-winning savory funnel cake, a local mac and cheese, amped-up corn on the cob, and a giant elephant ear topped with deep-fried treats.

Jack Hammer, executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, told NewsChannel 15 that having The Cooking Channel at the festival will be exciting.

“It’s very nice,” said Hammer. “We like it when we can shine the light on our great vendors and also the city that we love so much.”

Food is love, and the dishes that will be presented to Cappe are likely to make his heart go pitter-patter.

The Best Around funnel cake booth will serve Cappe its Cheesy Fried Enchilada, a cornmeal funnel cake topped with a chorizo and tomato sauce mixture and Monterrey jack cheese sauce. It won the Best All-Around award at this year’s Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, and the Best New Item at the Florida State Fair.

“Mama” Jane Harris, who runs The Best Around booth, said the booth is well-known among foodies looking for something outrageous.

“Every show we go to, we have people come up and say, ‘We saw you on ‘Carnival Eats,’ we came specifically to try your food,’ and it’s such a high for you,” said “Mama” Jane Harris of The Best Around booth. “It really makes you feel good.”

Timmy’s BBQ, a Garrett joint, will present its famed Piggyback Mac to Cappe. The mac and cheese is topped with baked beans and pulled pork and is a customer and crowd favorite.

The ‘Carnival Eats’ crew will also film the bacon-covered, barbecued corn on the cob from Miss Piggy’s Pork Shop, as well as the Everything Elephant Ear from Richardson’s Funnel Cakes stand in the Midway that is topped with deep-fried Twinkies, deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried cupcakes and deep-fried marshmallows.

The Cooking Channel has not announced when the features on the Three Rivers Festival vendors will air.