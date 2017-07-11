Authorities scour vast farmland for 4 missing young men

A family walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for four young men feared to be the victims of foul play, but said Monday that it could take days despite intense efforts centered on a large swath of farmland. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Authorities have focused their search on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the sprawling property, on an unrelated gun charge. They have not called DiNardo a suspect in the men’s disappearance.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE’-trobe) has identified the men who went missing last week as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Weintraub believes foul play is involved. He’s compared the search effort to finding “needles in a haystack.”

