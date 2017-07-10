Youngsters impress in Lego competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Budding builders got their chance to create Lego creations in a unique Three Rivers Festival event.

The Creative Construction: Lego Building Challenge was held Monday at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center at 233 W. Main St. Those ages 5-12 with Lego skills could compete in the teams with an adult, or 12-16 year olds could compete solo.

Competitors received 200 Legos and an hour to build something that fit the them of “park inventions.”

The public will vote on their favorite Lego creation through Wednesday.