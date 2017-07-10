West Lakes Association hosts ‘Call to Action’ meetings

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The West Lakes Association is hosting three meetings in the next couple of weeks to discuss the extensive flooding that happened in the area. The Association met with residents of the area on June 17th to discuss “Aid and Recovery” as well as “Mitigation and Prevention.” Local, state, and federal agencies who might have a hand in future prevention or mitigation of a similar flood were all invited to present information at one of three upcoming meetings. The first “Call to Action meeting” is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM July 12th at the Orange Township Fire Department. The other two meetings are scheduled for July 18th and July 26th. We will post times, locations, and agendas for those meetings as they are released.

From Diann Scott, President of the West Lakes Association, this is the July 12th agenda:

5:30 – 5:45 Zach Smith, Noble County Highway Department

5:45 – 6:30 Rex Pranger, Lagrange County Surveyor

6:30 – 7:30 Rod Renkenberger, Executive Director, Maumee Valley River Basin and

Matt Meersman, Director, St. Joseph River Basin Commission

7:30 – 8:15 Mick Newton, Noble County EMA Director