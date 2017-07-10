Under the covers: Sleep technology explodes

NEW YORK (AP) — Pillows that track your snoozing patterns? A bed that adjusts based on how much you twist and turn? Companies are adding more technology into their products, hoping to lure customers craving a better night’s sleep.

Some specialized businesses are making gadgets that promise to measure and improve the quality of slumber,

Sleep Number’s 360 Smart Bed, which runs from $3,449 to $4,999, makes adjustments based on how restless people are while they’re sleeping. The $299 Zeeq pillow from bedding brand REM-Fit monitors snoring and can gently vibrate to nudge someone into a different sleep position.

Mass-market retailers like Best Buy are offering ideas like the effect different lighting can have on falling sleep.

Experts say items are getting more sophisticated, but may still not be accurate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.