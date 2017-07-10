Pasztor arraigned for neighbor’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Amber Pasztor, the Fort Wayne mother sentenced to 130 years for the smothering deaths of her two children, was arraigned Monday in Allen County on a murder charge for the shooting death of her 66-year-old neighbor.

Pasztor faces a charge of murder and a sentence enhancement for using a firearm for the Sept. 26, 2016, killing of Frank Macomber in a ditch off Wallen Road in Fort Wayne. Prosecutors believe that Pasztor shot Macomber and then stole his car. Then, with her kidnapped children in the backseat, she drove to Elkhart County, where she smothered her 7-year-old daughter, Liliana Hernandez, and her 6-year-old son, Rene Pasztor, in the back seat.

In late June, Pasztor was sentenced for the murders of her children. She had pleaded guilty but mentally ill four weeks prior.

In court Monday, Pasztor was read the charges against her for the death of Macomber, her former neighbor. The judge did not order a mental examination on Monday. That could come later, as she faced three such studies in Elkhart County.

Pasztor admitted to NewsChannel 15 in an exclusive jailhouse interview to killing Macomber.

During that interview with NewsChannel 15’s Brett Thomas in October 2016, she said she hatched a plan to kill Macomber days beforehand, when she arranged to go camping with him and have sex. Pasztor said she shot Macomber with his own gun once and then took his car. She said she dumped the gun in a river in Michigan.

Pasztor has a status of counsel hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Allen Superior Court.