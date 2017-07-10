Monday Memories: 2010 Midwest League All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the MLB All-Star Game just a day away we celebrate 25 years of professional baseball in Fort Wayne by looking back at the last time the Summit City hosted the Midwest League All-Star game on June 22, 2010.

It was the second season for Parkview Field and over 6,000 fans showed up to see the East defeat the West 6-2. Jerry Sands of the Great Lakes Loons was the game MVP thanks to a two-run home run for the East.

All in all four future MLB All-Stars took the field in Fort Wayne that night – Mike Trout, Wil Myers, Jean Segura, and Alex Colome. Trout certainly has the best resume of the four with six straight MLB All-Star appearances beginning in 2012, two American League MVP trophies, and the 2012 A.L. Rookie of the Year award.

The MWL All-Star game highlighted two days worth of activities, as Khris Davis edged TinCap first baseman Nate Freiman in the home run derby the night before, with Freiman’s blast that shattered the Huntington University sign on the left field foul pole serving as a great memory for fans who attended.