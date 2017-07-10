Low-key FBI director pick would lead agency through tumult


In this Jan. 12, 2005 file photo, Assistant Attorney General, Christopher Wray speaks at a press conference at the Justice Dept. in Washington. President Donald Trump has picked a longtime lawyer and former Justice Department official to be the next FBI director. Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that he will be nominating Christopher Wray, calling him “a man of impeccable credentials.” (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney selected to replace James Comey as FBI director is described by those close to him as admirably low-key. Yet he would be taking over the agency at a moment in its history that’s anything but tranquil.

Christopher Wray would inherit an FBI whose popular leader was abruptly fired in May. And it has been probing whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to win the presidency.

Wray faces a confirmation hearing Wednesday. It may dive into his legal background as a top criminal lawyer in the Bush administration’s Justice Department. But it will almost certainly focus on the political maelstrom surrounding the nomination, with Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of Wray’s independence from President Donald Trump.

