Low-key FBI director pick would lead agency through tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney selected to replace James Comey as FBI director is described by those close to him as admirably low-key. Yet he would be taking over the agency at a moment in its history that’s anything but tranquil.

Christopher Wray would inherit an FBI whose popular leader was abruptly fired in May. And it has been probing whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to win the presidency.

Wray faces a confirmation hearing Wednesday. It may dive into his legal background as a top criminal lawyer in the Bush administration’s Justice Department. But it will almost certainly focus on the political maelstrom surrounding the nomination, with Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of Wray’s independence from President Donald Trump.

