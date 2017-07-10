Graduation rate changes may hurt high schools in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Changes to U.S. law may mean thousands of high school diplomas in Indiana won’t be counted toward national graduation rate reports.

The Indianapolis Star reports the Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to report graduation rates in a uniform manner. The act sets rules for how states hold schools accountable and measure their progress.

The rule change means the General Diploma, one of the three diplomas offered in Indiana, won’t be counted in federal reports. The diploma doesn’t qualify students for college, but more than 8,600 students earned one in 2016.

The change in the federal reporting standard means lower graduation rates, which can affect high schools’ state letter grades. Poor grades can lead to state intervention at public schools or non-renewal for charter schools.

