Fort Wayne ranked among ‘best-run’ cities in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne is among the best-run cities in America, a personal finance website found.

WalletHub ranked Fort Wayne No. 9 on its ranking of the best-run cities in the country, released today.

Nampa, Idaho was the best-run city, according to WalletHub, just ahead of Provo, Utah at No. 2 and Boise, Idaho, at No. 3. Gary was ranked No. 90 and Indianapolis was ranked No. 118.

WalletHub measured the effectiveness of local leadership by determining each city’s operating efficiency, or how well city officials manage and spend public funds, by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget. According to WalletHub, analysts scored 33 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories, then measured against the city’s per-capita budget.

Fort Wayne’s quality of city services was ranked No. 69, and its total budget per capita fell at No. 8, according to WalletHub. In other categories, Fort Wayne’s financial stability ranked No. 81, its education ranked No. 47 and its health ranked 103. The safety in the city ranked 33rd best and Fort Wayne’s economy was No. 39, WalletHub found.