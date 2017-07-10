EACS superintendent pick withdraws, replacement named

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) The East Allen County Schools district has picked one of its own to serve as superintendent – again.

Last month, East Allen County Schools officials paraded Doug Hicks as their pick to replace Dr. Kenneth Folks as district superintendent. Folks retired June 30 after 36 years in education.

But before the district’s board had a chance to vote to hire Hicks at its July 18 meeting, the East Allen University principal withdrew his name from consideration Monday, saying his passion was with EAU.

Marilyn Hissong has been selected to become district superintendent now. She is the district’s current Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education.

The school board will vote to formally hire Hissong later. A public hearing will also be held.