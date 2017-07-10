Dean Doerffler reflects on his tenure at Concordia Lutheran

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dean Doerffler has a lot of reflecting to do.

He has retired as athletic director after 17 years at Concordia Lutheran High School – including nine season as football coach. In total, Doerffer spent 40 years in Fort Wayne as a teacher and administrator.

“It’s just great memories,” he said walking the halls of his alma mater. “Just a really neat experience and an opportunity to give something back to the school in which we all love here.”

Many remember the Cadets first ever regional title in football in 2002 as the turning point for the school. They have won four state titles in football, basketball and volleyball among numerous other accolades during his tenure at Concordia Lutheran.