2 kayakers remain hospitalized after rescue from White River

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two kayakers remain hospitalized after being rescued from the White River in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says Monday that a 54-year-old man is in critical but stable condition while a 49-year-old man remains in critical condition.

The men were out of their kayaks and stuck in the churning water early Sunday afternoon near the Broad Ripple dam. Fire officials say both men eventually were pushed out of the area by the water. One was placed in a rescue boat. The second man quickly floated downstream as rescue boats followed.

The strength of the rushing water pulled life vests off both men. High and fast-moving water was reported following recent heavy rains.

