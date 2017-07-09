The Green Thumb – rose pests

Drive anywhere through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio and you’ll likely see roses in the yards and gardens of many residents. Roses can be susceptible to some pests during the summer months, including sawflies. Pests don’t just have to be insects, though. Fungi, like black spot, can also cause damage to the plan. In this week’s episode of The Green Thumb, Rob Lydick, along with Penny Alles, a Master Gardener, explore some tips on how to keep your roses beautiful throughout the summer season. Watch the video above to learn more.

For more planting methods and other pointers, check out the latest Home Horticulture Newsletter.

