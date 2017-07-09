Teen struck by falling gunshot slug dies in hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — A 13-year-old northwestern Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling slug fired from a gun.

WMAQ-TV reports Sunday that Noah Inman was pronounced dead Friday at a Chicago hospital.

He was playing basketball July 1 in Hammond, Indiana, when he suddenly fell to the ground. Hospital personnel later discovered he had been wounded.

Police have said an investigation determined the round likely had been fired skyward like fireworks.

It is illegal to discharge a weapon within Hammond’s city limits. The case remains under investigation.

Information from: WMAQ-TV.