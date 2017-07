LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan did what he does best – fill up the stat sheet in his debut for the Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League

He recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. The former Homestead and Purdue big man also tallied seven fouls. (In the summer league, a player fouls out after 10 fouls)

Portland beat the Utah Jazz, 72-63.