Police shut down I-69 after woman falls from bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police temporarily shut down I-69 near Coldwater Road Sunday after a woman left her car and stood on the edge of the bridge.

Police tried to talk the woman down from the edge, but she eventually fell off the bridge and landed on I-69.

Emergency crews had already closed all northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane on the interstate, so the woman would not be hit by any vehicles.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police at the scene said it appeared to be a suicide attempt.

All lanes of the interstate were reopened to traffic in about 30 minutes.