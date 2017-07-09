Pilot survives helicopter crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Saturday morning helicopter crash in northwestern southern Indiana left a Charlestown man injured.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, at 10:44 a.m., Keith Windsor, 42, of Charlestown was crop dusting in a single-seat helicopter over fields near County Road 450 North, northwest of Ireland.

Windsor experienced mechanical issues and crashed in a bean field.

Windsor was able to exit the aircraft prior to it catching on fire.

The helicopter was destroyed as a result of the crash and fire. Windsor was flown by medical helicopter to Saint Vincent Evansville Hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg and chest pains.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Conservation Officers, Ireland First Responders, Memorial Hospital EMS, as well as the State Police were on scene.

The scene will be secured by the State Police until investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration arrive to perform an investigation.