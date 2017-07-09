PA woman killed in Noble Co. crash, 5 others hurt

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and five others hurt in a two vehicle crash south of Cromwell Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 200 North and 900 West around 4:10 p.m.

Investigators said Tera G. Cozart-Terry, 39, Clarks Summit, Penn., pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Ora M. Freeman, 38, Fort Wayne.

Crews were told while responding that one person involved in the crash did not have a pulse. Paramedics later pronounced Cozart-Terry dead.

Two people in Cozart-Terry’s vehicle, a 33-year-old man from Clarks Summit and 14-year-old girl from Kimmell suffered minor injuries. They were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A police report said Freeman’s vehicle hit Cozart-Terry’s vehicle in the driver-side door.

Freeman suffered minor injuries as did two of his passengers, a 10-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said early tests don’t indicate drugs or alcohol as factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.