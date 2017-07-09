Open Streets draws a crowd to Calhoun Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thousands of people walked up and down Calhoun Street Sunday in the first ever “Open Streets Fort Wayne” event.

The event was modeled after Open Streets that started in Bogota, Columbia 20 years ago. Now, more than 100 cities around the world take part.

The free, fun-for-all ages event had nearly 100 activities and performances. Those along the 2-mile stretch of Calhoun Street could watch a BMX event, see the Derby Girls, play pickleball, and enjoy live music.

The roadway was closed to all vehicle traffic so participants could walk, bike, ride, or rollerblade along the event.

City organizers hope to bring the event back in 2018.