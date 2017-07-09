Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash on W. Jefferson Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The westbound lanes of West Jefferson Boulevard are closed after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to West Jefferson Boulevard and Reckeweg Road.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are searching for a vehicle that might have been involved in the crash but didn’t stop.

Police are diverting westbound traffic onto Reckeweg Road and eastbound traffic is slow in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew headed to the area.