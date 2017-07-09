Late-Inning Rally Pushes TinCaps Past Lansing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Down 4-0 as they came to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, the TinCaps rallied to score five runs and beat the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays), 5-4, at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne has won 10 of its last 12 at home.

Early in the game Sunday, the story was missed opportunities for the TinCaps (11-7, 37-51). Fort Wayne left 11 runners on base through its first seven scoreless innings. But in the eighth, the home team came through in the clutch.

Left fielder Rod Boykin doubled to score center fielder Buddy Reed, who led off with a double, to make it 4-1. With two outs, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. extended the inning with a double that plated Boykin. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza singled to left to bring home Tatis after he stole third. Nick Hartman (L) then relieved Jared Carkhuff, and designated hitter Jorge Oña singled, advancing Ilarraza to third. A wild pitch plated Ilarraza, tying the game, 4-4, and moved Oña up to second. First baseman G.K. Young, who last homestand had a two-out walk-off hit, provided what proved to be a game-winning single to center as Oña came home.

Lansing (6-12, 43-41) had taken an early lead as Mattingly Romanin’s sacrifice fly plated Joshua Palacios in the first inning. The Lugnuts increased their advantage to 2-0 in the fifth when Palacios hit a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Andres Sotillo.

Lugnuts first baseman Mitch Nay belted a two-run homer to left field in the top of the eighth that at the time put the visitors in front, 4-0.

Ronald Bolaños threw five innings of relief after Mason Thompson, who’s coming off bicep tendonitis, went the first two. Diomar Lopez (S) closed it out.

