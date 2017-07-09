Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner crowns season 10 champ

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parker Watts was the winner Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner, season 10. Watts lost 27 percent of his body weight.

After his hard work and dedication, Watts said he turned his life around. He said it’s not cliché to call his experience ‘life-changing.’ He also said now he will continue to work hard for many reasons including not disappointing those who believed in him and worked alongside him during the competition.

Mike Anderson was runner-up.

Season ten also set two records one for most combined pounds lost and the most average per-contestant lost.

34 contestants and 9 alumni competed over the last several months, beginning with a weigh-in on March 27. With the help of trainers, nutritionists, behaviorist and volunteers the program helped people lose weight and achieve health wellness.

For many people, summertime means pool season, better nutrition, and lots of exercise to achieve that bikini body. Fort Wayne's Smallest Winner has helped 25 local contestants get fit with healthy changes to last not just for a season but hopefully a lifetime.

The creators of the program, Rick and Tina Walters, were given the “Distinguished Hoosiers Award.” It’s one of the state’s highest honors, chosen by the governor. The Walters started Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner in 2007. State Senator Liz Brown presented Rick and Tina with the award