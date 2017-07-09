Chain reaction crash injures two in northwest Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A three vehicle crash Saturday involving a Porter County Sheriff officer was caused by the driver of a pickup truck who was following too close according to Indiana State Police.

The chain reaction crash sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened on US 20 at approximately 7:55 a.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2016 Ford Explorer (fully marked Porter County Sheriff police car), driven by Porter County Sheriff Officer Jared Underhill, 33, was stopped in the eastbound lanes of US 20 and a 2012 Kia Sportage, driven by Andrea Somodi, 53 of Palos Heights, Illinois was stopped behind the PSCD police car.

A 1993 Dodge Dakota, driven by Bruce Kahn, 32 of Michigan City, IN, was also in the left lane when he failed to stop hitting the rear of the Kia. The Kia was then pushed into the right lane coming to rest facing northeast. The Dakota continued forward in the left lane hitting the PCSD police car in the rear.

Underhill and his K-9 partner were not injured. Somodi and her passenger, John Somodi, 59 of Palos Heights, IL were taken to Franciscan Hospital in Chesterton for complaint of pain. Kahn was not injured and was cited for Following Too Closely.

Assisting: Porter County Sheriff Department, Chesterton EMS and Cloverleaf Towing