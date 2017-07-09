Cause for Paws honors friend, offers healthy event for a positive purpose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cause for Paws is a community yoga event on Parkview Field for you, your family and friends. It was created to honor the life of Haley Wetherill and her love for dogs, yoga, friendships and family. Haley unexpectedly died in 2016 at a young age. She went to Urban Body Yoga and was described as being full of light and love.

All proceeds from this event are donated to the Allen County SPCA. After the yoga, you can stay after to enjoy concessions, beer, and wine with the community.

Cause for Paws is July 17th from 6:00 to 7:15pm. It’s $25 for ticket and tank/tee-shirt. Register soon to be sure you have your tank/shirt the day of the event,