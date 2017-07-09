2 kayakers hospitalized after rescue from White River

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two kayakers are hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from the White River in Indianapolis.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith tells The Indianapolis Star that the men were out of their kayaks and stuck in the churning water early Sunday afternoon near the Broad Ripple dam.

Reith called the area “the boil” and said it “basically traps you and doesn’t let you out.”

She says both men eventually were pushed out of the area by the water. One was placed in a rescue boat. The second man quickly floated downstream as rescue boats followed.

The strength of the rushing water pulled life vests off both men.

Reith said people are asked not to go on the White River Sunday because of the swift current and high water.

