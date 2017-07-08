Police: Littering leads to drug arrests

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested two people in DeKalb County Friday evening on drug charges following a traffic stop in Garrett.

According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a Garrett police officer stopped a vehicle pulling out of a driveway in the 1100 block of CR 52 for a littering violation.

The vehicle was found to have an expired temporary license plate and a K-9 from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was brought to the scene and a search of the car turned up marijuana.

Officers then went to the front door of the home where the vehicle had pulled out of and smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

The homeowner was questioned and agreed to let officers search the home where they found more marijuana. In all, about a half pound of pot was confiscated.

The DeKalb Department of Child Services was called in to deal with the four children inside the home.

Justin Landis, 27, of New Haven and David Beebe, 25, of Garrett were both arrested on felony charges of dealing marijuana and neglect of a dependent.