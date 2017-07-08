Parade kicks off 49th annual Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands lined the streets of downtown Fort Wayne Saturday morning to see the Three Rivers Festival begin with the annual parade.

The Lutheran Health Network Parade started on West Wayne Street and ended at Calhoun and Superior streets. Kevin Donley, head football coach at the University of St. Francis, was this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.

WANE-TV and Honor Flight Northeast Indiana partnered for another year for a float in the TRF parade.

This year’s parade theme was Superheroes!

The Three Rivers Festival goes until July 15.

Three Rivers Festival Parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People gather downtown to watch the Three Rivers Festival parade. Thousands went downtown to watch the annual parade. A look at the parade route at Fairfield Avenue and West Berry Street. This year's parade theme focused on Superheroes. Parade goers wave to the camera as floats go by for the annual event. WANE-TV and HFNEI rode in a duck boat for the 2017 TRF parade. Senator Joe Donnelly stops by the WANE-TV and Honor Flight Northeast Indiana float to speak to veterans. WANE-TV take a moment to pose for pictures before the parade. Veterans ride in the HFNEI and WANE-TV duck boat float in the parade. NewsChannel 15's Chris Darby, Sara Schaefer and Hannah Strong show their pride. NewsChannel 15's Alyssa Ivanson waves to the crowd during the TRF parade. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana partnered with WANE-TV for this year's parade. A fan in the crowd was spotted with a WANE-TV sign.