Parade kicks off 49th annual Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands lined the streets of downtown Fort Wayne Saturday morning to see the Three Rivers Festival begin with the annual parade.
The Lutheran Health Network Parade started on West Wayne Street and ended at Calhoun and Superior streets. Kevin Donley, head football coach at the University of St. Francis, was this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.
WANE-TV and Honor Flight Northeast Indiana partnered for another year for a float in the TRF parade.
This year’s parade theme was Superheroes!
The Three Rivers Festival goes until July 15.