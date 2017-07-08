Officials find body of missing boy in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a boy who went missing Friday was found Saturday morning.

The announcement was made around 11:30 a.m. when officials said they found a body in the pond, calling off the search.

The Hendricks County Coroner confirmed the body was that of 8-year-old Shalom Lawson. Lawson had last been seen Friday around 1:30 p.m.

Officials employed drones, dogs, boats and a helicopter in their efforts Friday night. The infrared camera was on the helicopter, police said.

Volunteers who had gathered to search for Lawson Saturday morning came together in prayer after the discovery was made.

The cause of death has yet to be released.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.