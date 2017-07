FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Mad Ants showed off their new colors at the Three Rivers Festival parade Saturday.

The team’s new blue and gold logo, mascot and jerseys mirror the Pacers team colors. In 2015, the Pacers acquired the Mad Ants, making it the 10th NBA D-league team to be owned by an NBA franchise.

The Mad Ants’ D League has now been renamed the G League as part of an expanded agreement with Gatorade and the NBA.