Le Tour de Fort presents $20,000 check to Disabled American Veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Representatives from Le Tour de Fort presented a $20,000 check to the Fort Wayne Chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

The money was raised during the 9th annual event in early June. Approximately 2,000 riders took part in the event which is a bicycle pub crawl throughout Fort Wayne. 16 establishments participated in Le Tour de Fort.

Vince Corona, president of Le Tour de Fort, said a second contribution of $6,000 will made from a second pub crawl.

DAV said it will use the money to purchase a new van. The van will help transport veterans to various hospitals in the area and in Indianapolis, Marion, and Ann Arbor. Mike Coop, Commander of the DAV Chapter 40 Fort Wayne, said the DAV will raise an additional $26,000 to purchase a van.

Coop said the DAV has three vans all must be replaced. Each van has more than 100,000 miles.

More information about the local DAV can be found on the group’s Facebook Page.