Homestead grad McLaughlin hits ground running at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – From bringing the 4A state title to Homestead, to signing with a Big Ten powerhouse, to winning 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin has added a lot to her resume over the last few months.

Now, she’s adjusting to the college game as a freshman at Purdue. McLaughlin has been on campus in West Lafayette taking classes and going through summer workouts with the Boilermakers.

For Homestead’s all-time leading scorer, it means starting back at the bottom of the totem pole. However, she doesn’t have to look very far to find someone who understands the transition. Purdue head coach Sharon Versyp won 1984 Indiana Miss Basketball as a senior at Mishawaka, then went to Purdue where she was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and graduated as one of the program’s best players.