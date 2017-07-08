Clock tower dedicated in memory of 2 Woodburn residents

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Leaders and residents in Woodburn dedicated a new clock tower and plaza Saturday.

The Woodburn Clock Plaza sits at the corner of Main Street and Bull Rapids Road.

The plaza was dedicated in memory of Harry and Jeanette Henney. Construction started in 2016 on the plaza and has become a monument for the Henney Family and residents of Woodburn, said Mayor Joe Kelsey (R-Woodburn).

The Henney’s were active members of the community.

Mr. Henney was a teacher and principal for more than four decades and served as Woodburn’s Clerk-Treasurer for 25 years. He died in 2007.

Mrs. Henney worked at Woodburn Elementary School for more than a decade and played organ at the Woodburn Missionary Church. She died in 2013.

“This is a great addition to the city of Woodburn and will be loved by members of the community for years to come,” Kelsey said. “The members of the Woodburn Partnership for a Downtown Revitalization and the Henney family have worked relentlessly to make this plaza possible for the residents of Woodburn and those who are just passing through.”